Trump Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Putin at G20 Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:31 PM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he had had "a very good meeting" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday.

"We discussed a lot of things with President Putin. We had a very good meeting with President Putin," Trump told reporters at the beginning of his meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka.

Putin and Trump discussed China, Syria, strategic stability and disarmament during their much-anticipated meeting, according to the Kremlin. The Russian president invited his US counterpart to Moscow to attend next year's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II, to which Trump reacted positively.

In the meantime, the US leader also expressed hope that his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be exciting.

"It'll be a very exciting day, I'm sure, for a lot of people, including the world. It'll be an exciting day. A lot of people are talking about it, and it's very interesting. And it's going to come out, hopefully, well for both countries. And ultimately, it will work out," Trump said when asked about his meeting with Xi scheduled on Saturday.

The Trump-Xi negotiations are very significant since their countries are currently engaged in a large-scale trade war, during which they have repeatedly slapped billions of Dollars worth of tariffs on one another.

