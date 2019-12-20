(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he had a very good telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which they discussed the US-China trade deal, North Korea and the Hong Kong protests

"Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal," Trump said via Twitter. "China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product and more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, and Hong Kong (progress!)."