Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi On Trade, North Korea, Hong Kong Protests

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi on Trade, North Korea, Hong Kong Protests

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he had a very good telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which they discussed the US-China trade deal, North Korea and the protests in Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he had a very good telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which they discussed the US-China trade deal, North Korea and the protests in Hong Kong.

"Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal," Trump said via Twitter. "China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product and more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, and Hong Kong (progress!).

"

The United States and China recently reached a Phase One trade deal as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement. The Phase One deal is expected to be signed in early January.

The phase one agreement helps partially resolve the 17-month-long trade war between the United States and China that had cost hundreds of billions of Dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on the other.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited China, South Korea and Japan earlier this week to coordinate efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

