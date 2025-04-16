Trump Says Harvard A 'joke' Undeserving Of US Federal Funding
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump doubled down Wednesday on a funding standoff with top university Harvard that has become a focal point of his war against elite educational institutions.
Harvard has stood out for defying Trump's attempts to force it to submit to wide-ranging government oversight, in contrast to several other universities that have folded under intense pressure from the White House.
"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
"Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."
On Tuesday, Trump threatened to strip the university of its tax-exempt status as a nonprofit educational institution, after earlier freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding.
Trump has demanded that the university change the way it runs itself, including how it selects students and its hiring practices, and that it submit itself to "audits" of academic programs and departments.
On Tuesday, Harvard President Alan Garber said the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."
The US president and his administration have justified their pressure campaign on universities as a reaction to what they say is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and support for the Palestinian armed group Hamas.
The anti-Semitism allegations are based on protests against Israel's war in Gaza that swept across campuses last year.
The White House has also strong-armed dozens of universities and colleges with threats to remove federal funding over their policies meant to encourage racial diversity among students and staff.
Recent Stories
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump says Harvard a 'joke' undeserving of US federal funding7 minutes ago
-
Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs8 minutes ago
-
South Africa's 'cradle of humankind' caves reopen to public27 minutes ago
-
Trump to meet Japan envoy for tariff negotiations27 minutes ago
-
None spared in Nigeria gun, machete massacre: survivors28 minutes ago
-
China's Xi meets Malaysian leaders in diplomatic charm offensive37 minutes ago
-
PSG keep Champions League bid alive, despite old ghosts reappearing37 minutes ago
-
Italy hails EU safe-country rules as 'success' for govt37 minutes ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules37 minutes ago
-
New attacks target France prison guard cars, home37 minutes ago
-
WHO countries strike landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics37 minutes ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China48 minutes ago