WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters that the trade meeting between US and Chinese officials in September is still scheduled to happen and he will hold a call to discuss the matter with President Xi Jinping soon.

"September the meeting is still on as I understand it," Trump said on Thursday. The president also confirmed that a call was scheduled with Xi and it will happen soon.

Trump also said that China wants to follow through very quickly on its commitment to purchase US agricultural goods, but he said "not there yet."