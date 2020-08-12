UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Has Done More For Black Community Than Any US President Other Than Lincoln

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news that he had done more for the Black community than any US president other than Abraham Lincoln.

"I've done more for the Black community than any other president, other than perhaps Abraham Lincoln," Trump said.

The US leader said he meant opportunities, including jobs being produced for African Americans. He said areas that had not been invested in for decades were being brought back, and this was "an incredible thing."

"We have tremendous African American support," Trump said.

