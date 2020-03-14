Trump Says Has No Coronavirus Symptoms 'Whatsoever'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Friday that he has no coronavirus symptoms at all.

When asked whether he was going to take any precautionary measures after meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Trump stated, "No.

"

"We have no symptoms whatsoever," Trump said. "As you know, he [Bolsonaro] tested negative."

Earlier on Friday, Brazilian daily Jornal O Dia reported that Bolsonaro tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro met with the US President Donald Trump in Florida last weekend.