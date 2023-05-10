Trump Says Has 'No Idea' Who E. Jean Carroll Is After US Jury Rules in Favor of Accuser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has no idea who E. Jean Carroll is, following a Federal jury's decision earlier in the day to find Trump liable for battery and defamation based on Carroll's accusations of a 1996 sexual assault.

"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS.

THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" Trump said in a statement via social media.

A federal jury in New York found it more likely than not that Trump was liable for battery based on the sexual assault claims, determining he should pay Carroll approximately $2 million in damages for the battery.

The jury also found Trump liable for defamation for publicly denying the accusations against him, for which they found that he should pay Carroll an additional $3 million in damages.