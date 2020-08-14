Trump Says Has Not Been Told Yet About Russia-Proposed Online Summit on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Us President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Friday that he has not yet been told about the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online conference of leaders of the UN Security Council states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran.

"I haven't been told of it yet," Trump said when asked if he would accept an invitation to join this virtual summit. "I've heard something but I haven't been told of it yet.

"

Russia suggests holding an online conference of leaders of the UN Security Council states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Putin invited the UNSC members, Germany and Iran to agree on the date and agenda as soon as possible.

Putin said his administration presented a roadmap for restoring security in the Persian Gulf last year that could propose ways for "efficiently dealing with the knot of problems in the region.