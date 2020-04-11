(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing on Friday said he has not discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration's new foreign policy plan on Venezuela.

In March, the US government indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on charges of "narco-terrorism," and pledged a $15 million reward for information leading to Maduro's capture.

"I have not spoken to President Xi of China about Venezuela, about that aspect of Venezuela," Trump said.

Moreover, Trump said he would not be happy if reports are true that Xi is talking with Maduro about providing Caracas with support.

Chinese media reported on Friday that Xi in a telephone call with Maduro reaffirmed China's commitment to continue to support the Venezuelan leader.