Trump Says Has Not Read New US Senate Intelligence Committee Report on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he has not read the latest Senate Intelligence Committee report on the investigation into allegations that Russia had intervened in the 2016 US presidential election.

"I don't know anything about it, I didn't read it," Trump said during a visit to Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday.

Trump thanked Senator Marco Rubio, who serves as the acting chairman of the panel, for his statement earlier in the day about the committee finding no evidence that then-candidate Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.

However, Rubio said the Intelligence Committee did find that Russia interfered in the 2016 election process and also that the FBI uncritically accepted unverified allegations against Trump personally.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying such practice is contrary to the country's foreign policy and the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of candidate Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

US President Donald Trump has similarly denied collusion with Russia, saying it is a political witch hunt intended to reverse the results of the 2016 election.