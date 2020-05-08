Trump Says Has Not Yet Made Decision on Quitting Trade Deal With China

President Donald Trump on Friday said on Friday that he has not yet made any decision concerning the US trade agreement with China after threatening earlier this week to pull out of the deal if Beijing fails to keep its promises

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) President Donald Trump on Friday said on Friday that he has not yet made any decision concerning the US trade agreement with China after threatening earlier this week to pull out of the deal if Beijing fails to keep its promises.

When asked during an interview with Fox news to comment on the progress of the phase one trade deal with China, Trump said, "I am having a very hard time with China."

"I made a great trade deal months before this whole thing happened, and it was kicking in, you know a month ago, it starting kicking in and started to produce," Trump said.

"And then this happens and it sort of overrides so much ... I have not decided yet, if you want to know the truth."

Trump on Sunday warned that he would "terminate" the trade deal with China if the country failed to live up to its promise under the accord to purchase some $250 billion worth of US goods.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he would announce his decision about whether China was complying with the deal by the end of next week.