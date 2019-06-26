UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Has 'Unlimited' Time To Negotiate Deal With Iran

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

Trump Says Has 'Unlimited' Time to Negotiate Deal With Iran

US President Donald Trump in a speech on Wednesday said he has unlimited time to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a speech on Wednesday said he has unlimited time to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

"If it doesn't happen, that's fine with me, I have unlimited time as far as I'm concerned," Trump said during a speech at the Faith and Coalition 2019 Conference in Washington.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The move came after Iran announced last Thursday that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated Iran's airspace.

The US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said the latest US sanctions against his country's leadership will forever close the path of diplomacy.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since Trump withdraw the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions.

