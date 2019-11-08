US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he appreciated an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next May, and stressed he would like to go

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he appreciated an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow next May , and stressed he would like to go.

"I was invited, I am thinking about it," Trump said.

"That's right in the middle of our campaign season, but I am thinking I would certainly think about it. President Putin invited me to the ... it's a very big, it's a very big deal celebrating the end of the war, it's a very big deal. So, I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of a political season, so I'll think if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could."