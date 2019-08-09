Trump Says He Believes US Lawmakers Will Have 'Very Good Package' on Gun Measures

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he believes lawmakers will have a "very good package" of gun control measures to consider when Congress reconvenes in September

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he believes lawmakers will have a "very good package" of gun control measures to consider when Congress reconvenes in September

"I think we'll have a very good package by the time they come back," Trump said.

Trump pointed out that Republicans in Congress are on board to support gun legislation measures that strengthen background checks for firearms purchasers.

The US president blamed again mental illness as being an underlying issue with mass shootings, saying the authorities must take the guns away from "crazy, demented, sick people.

"

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a radio interview that gun control legislation will be a top priority when Congress reconvenes in September.

The gun control debate reemerged after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, left 31 people dead and many more injured.