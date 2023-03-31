Trump Says He Cannot Get A Fair Trial in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US President Donald Trump after getting indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office said he cannot get a fair trial in New York.

"They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.