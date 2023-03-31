UrduPoint.com

Trump Says He Cannot Get Fair Trial In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Trump Says He Cannot Get Fair Trial in New York

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump after getting indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office said he cannot get a fair trial in New York.

"They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, that Trump might face 34 counts tied to falsifying business records and was expected to appear in court on April 4. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is next expected to negotiate Trump's possible surrender.

If the former US president agrees to the surrender, he would then be photographed and fingerprinted at a New York state facility.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been looking into Trump's alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film start Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the probe, like many others, a witchunt. The former president has also rejected allegations of having an affair with Daniels.

