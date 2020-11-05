Trump Says He Claims Michigan if Large Number of Ballots Have Been Secretly Dumped

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he claims the state of Michigan in the US election if a large number of ballots have in fact been secretly dumped to affect the election outcome as has been widely reported.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won't allow legal observers), the State of Georgia and the State of North Carolina - each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.