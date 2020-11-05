UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Claims Michigan If Large Number Of Ballots Have Been Secretly Dumped

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says He Claims Michigan if Large Number of Ballots Have Been Secretly Dumped

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he claims the state of Michigan in the US election if a large number of ballots have in fact been secretly dumped to affect the election outcome as has been widely reported.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won't allow legal observers), the State of Georgia and the State of North Carolina - each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Trump Lead Georgia

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

4 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

3 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

3 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

3 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

3 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.