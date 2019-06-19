Trump Says He Did Not Ask Shanahan to Withdraw From Confirmation as Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he did not ask former Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to withdraw his nomination to become Pentagon chief.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shanahan withdrew his nomination following published reports on a 2010 domestic violence incident involving him and his former wife.

"No I didn't, I didn't ask him to withdraw," Trump said.

Trump added that Shanahan's departure will not complicate the United States' situation with Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said Army Secretary Mark Esper has been nominated to take over the Pentagon.