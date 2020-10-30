UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Disagrees With European States' Lockdown Strategy to Combat Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during his rally in Florida on Thursday that he disagrees with the decisions of the European countries to reintroduce lockdowns in response to an increase in novel coronavirus cases and stressed that such measures will exacerbate the situation.

"European lockdowns are not stopping the virus, but they are creating misery, poverty, suffering and death," Trump said. "People are tired. They can't do it anymore... they are re losing their businesses, they are losing their jobs."

Several countries in Europe, including Italy and Austria, have reported a significant increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in recent days. The surge has prompted governments to reintroduce lockdowns, curfews and other restrictive measures.

Trump noted that critics compared the United States to Europe earlier with the implication that states there like Germany and France were doing better.

"No. They are not doing well. You take a look at what's going on," Trump said. "We want the best for them, we are on their team. We want to work with them... but they are not doing well. They are spiking up big, they are shutting down, they are locking down. I disagree with that because we are never going to lock down again."

Trump pointed out that the United States is helping European states, including providing them and other countries throughout the world with ventilators.

