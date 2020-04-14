Trump Says He Discussed Arms Control With Putin During Latest Phone Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he discussed arms control during his latest phone conversation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"We did talk about the arms. Yes, we did. It was a very important part of the call actually," Trump said during a daily briefing on Monday.

The US president pointed out the focus of the conversation with Putin was the oil output reduction deal to stabilize global markets.

"It was primarily a call on the oil, as you can imagine," Trump said.

The US president also reiterated his expectations that OPEC+ will eventually reduce the output by close to 20 million barrels per day, double the initially agreed-on figure.

Trump added that he and Putin also discussed issues concerning China.