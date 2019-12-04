UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Discussed 'Risk' Of China's 5G Networks With European NATO Allies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he sees a "security risk" in China's attempts to build 5G networks and discussed the threat with European allies on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he sees a "security risk" in China's attempts to build 5G networks and discussed the threat with European allies on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London.

"Well, I'm not working very hard on that, but I do think it's a security risk. It's a security danger. And I spoke to Italy, and they looked like they're not going to go forward with that. We spoke to other countries. They're not going to go forward," Trump told reporters in London.

Trump noted that the United States is working to build its own 5G network and would not use Huawei.

The White House said in a readout that 5G security was among the topics that Trump discussed during his bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The United States has accused China's tech giant Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services and using its equipment for illegal surveillance. Washington has also systematically encouraged other countries to give up Huawei equipment and infrastructure in building their 5G networks. Huawei has rejected the allegations and protested the US' efforts to restrict the company's business around the world.

