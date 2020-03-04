UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Discussed With Taliban Leader Cessation Of Violence In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Trump Says He Discussed With Taliban Leader Cessation of Violence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he held a telephone discussion with the Taliban leader about the cessation of violence in Afghanistan.

"I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today. We had a good conversation. We have agreed there is no violence," Trump told reporters. "We don't want violence. We'll see what happens."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Trump had spoken to Taliban's political deputy and chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund.

Last week, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Qatar. Part of the agreement sets the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, on the condition that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time.

The US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce its troop numbers in Afghanistan and that the complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces would take place within 14 months.

