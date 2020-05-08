UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Does Not Believe China Released COVID-19 On Purpose, Incompetence To Blame

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that he believes incompetence, not malicious intent, was behind the spread of the coronavirus from China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that he believes incompetence, not malicious intent, was behind the spread of the coronavirus from China.

"[China] have done a terrible thing.

I don't believe it was done on purpose, but it was done through probably incompetence and probably got out and they didn't know how to talk about it," Trump told Fox news.

Trump added that the United States offered China support from the onset of the pandemic, but was rebuffed.

