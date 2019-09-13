UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Does Not Believe Israel Was Spying On US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says He Does Not Believe Israel Was Spying on US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he does not believe reports that Israel has been spying on the United States.

"I don't believe that. No, I don't think the Israelis were spying on us," Trump said on Thursday.

"I really would find that hard to believe."

On Wednesday, media reported that according to three former US officials, Israeli agents likely planted cell-phone surveillance devices near the White House and several other locations in Washington to spy on Trump.

