UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Does Not Know Ukrainian-Born US Businessman Parnas

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says He Does Not Know Ukrainian-Born US Businessman Parnas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he does not know Ukrainian-born American businessman Lev Parnas, who allegedly acted on his behalf to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign.

"I do not know him," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Parnas told MSNBC that most senior officials in the White House were aware of a pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Trump did not rule out that he might meet Parnas briefly and made photo with him.

"I meet thousands of people," Trump said.

Parnas told MSNBC that Trump directed Vice President Mike Pence to instruct Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce the investigation into corruption of Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in their dealings with Ukraine.

Parnas was arrested in October last year along with fellow businessman Igor Fruman for campaign finance violations and remains subject in an ongoing court case that could see him eventually put behind bars.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine White House Trump October Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

3 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

3 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.