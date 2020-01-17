Trump Says He Does Not Know Ukrainian-Born US Businessman Parnas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he does not know Ukrainian-born American businessman Lev Parnas, who allegedly acted on his behalf to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign.

"I do not know him," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Parnas told MSNBC that most senior officials in the White House were aware of a pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Trump did not rule out that he might meet Parnas briefly and made photo with him.

"I meet thousands of people," Trump said.

Parnas told MSNBC that Trump directed Vice President Mike Pence to instruct Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to announce the investigation into corruption of Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in their dealings with Ukraine.

Parnas was arrested in October last year along with fellow businessman Igor Fruman for campaign finance violations and remains subject in an ongoing court case that could see him eventually put behind bars.