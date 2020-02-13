Trump Says He Does Not Mind Philippines Terminating Military Pact With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he does not mind if the Philippines terminates its military pact with the United States.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Tuesday that the Philippines has notified the United States of its intent to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement - signed in 1999 - that allows US troops to stay in the country.

"I really don't mind if they would like to do that, that's fine. We'll save a lot of money," Trump said.

Trump noted the United States has helped Manila conduct operations against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) inside the Philippines.

The US president also said he has a good relationship with Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte, but will see what happens next with the military pact.

The United States has six months to end activities permitted under the accord.

The move by the Philippines is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures, including the United States' denial of visas to Philippine politicians reportedly over Manila's detention of human rights lawyer and politician Leila de Lima. Washington has denied the claims about the alleged motive of its decision.

The Philippine government has indicated that it is ready to impose strict visa regulations on US politicians in response to similar moves from Washington. The government banned in December two US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy supportive of de Lima from entering the Philippines.