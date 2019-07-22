WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not watch the upcoming congressional testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday. He is expected to detail the findings of his probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

"I am not going to be watching. Probably I will see a little bit," Trump told reporters as he welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White Hose.

Trump reiterated that Mueller did not uncover any evidence of collusion with Russia, nor did he find any obstruction of justice from his side.

Trump accused his opponents in the Democratic party of wasting time. "They are not doing healthcare, they are not doing infrastructure," he said.

Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours, beginning at 8:30 a.

m. (12:30 GMT) on July 24, the committee said in a statement.

The session will be followed by a brief break, after which Mueller will provide additional public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee at noon.

Mueller finalized his report on his investigation in April. The report showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

Notably, US Attorney General William Barr said after reviewing the facts that he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Russia repeatedly said that all accusations in interfering US elections are groundless.