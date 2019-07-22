UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Does Not Plan To Watch Mueller's Testimony To US Congress

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Trump Says He Does Not Plan to Watch Mueller's Testimony to US Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not watch the upcoming congressional testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday. He is expected to detail the findings of his probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

"I am not going to be watching. Probably I will see a little bit," Trump told reporters as he welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White Hose.

Trump reiterated that Mueller did not uncover any evidence of collusion with Russia, nor did he find any obstruction of justice from his side.

Trump accused his opponents in the Democratic party of wasting time. "They are not doing healthcare, they are not doing infrastructure," he said.

Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours, beginning at 8:30 a.

m. (12:30 GMT)  on July 24, the committee said in a statement.

The session will be followed by a brief break, after which Mueller will provide additional public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee at noon.

Mueller finalized his report on his investigation in April. The report showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

Notably, US Attorney General William Barr said after reviewing the facts that he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Russia repeatedly said that all accusations in interfering US elections are groundless.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Russia Trump April May July Congress 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Zelensky party heads for absolute majority in Ukra ..

7 minutes ago

Media academy is need of the hour: Dr Firdous Ashi ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh High Court maintains status quo against clos ..

15 minutes ago

Suspension of sentence does not mean eligibility t ..

15 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Spent More Time With North Korea's Kim ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Secretary forms committees to run Quaid-e-Az ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.