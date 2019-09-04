(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the UN General Assembly gatherings later this month.

"Anything is possible," Trump said when asked about potentially meeting with Rouhani at the UN General Assembly according to a White House press pool report.