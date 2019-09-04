UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Does Not Rule Out Meeting With Iran's Rouhani During UN General Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Trump Says He Does Not Rule Out Meeting With Iran's Rouhani During UN General Assembly

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the UN General Assembly gatherings later this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he does not rule out the possibility of meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during the UN General Assembly gatherings later this month.

"Anything is possible," Trump said when asked about potentially meeting with Rouhani at the UN General Assembly according to a White House press pool report.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations White House Trump

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours members of ‘Emirates ..

16 minutes ago

Clash Between Taliban, Afghan Security Forces Leav ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Government Denies Any Negotiations With Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Investigation Into Suspected Spy Whelan Complete, ..

2 minutes ago

Migrant Children Separated Under Zero-Tolerance Po ..

2 minutes ago

Abe to Retain LDP Secretary-General, Policy Resear ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.