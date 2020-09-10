UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Downplayed COVID-19 To Avoid 'Showing Panic'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trump Says He Downplayed COVID-19 to Avoid 'Showing Panic'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump when asked about an audio clip of him downplaying the COVID-19 threat said he wanted to reduce panic.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing audio from prominent US journalist Bob Woodward's interview with the president for his upcoming book "Rage," that Trump in February admitted to downplaying the deadly threat posed by COVID-19. CNN transcribed the recording - the actual audio clip has yet to be posted.

"We do not want to show panic, and that is exactly what I did," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the audio tape revealing him downplaying the COVID-19 threat. "You can not show a sense of panic, or you can have bigger problems than you have had before.

"

Trump noted that he was "very open" with Woodward and other people.

US administration does not want "to instill panic", crying about tremendous problem, Trump added. He repeated his position about prompt actions on closing borders, vaccine research and taking reasonable care to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a final interview in July, Trump told Woodward that COVID-19 had nothing to do with him and was not his fault, placing all blame on China.

The United States has reported over 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 189,970 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China White House Trump Woodward United States February July All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

2 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.