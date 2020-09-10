Trump Says He Downplayed COVID-19 to Avoid 'Showing Panic'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump when asked about an audio clip of him downplaying the COVID-19 threat said he wanted to reduce panic.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing audio from prominent US journalist Bob Woodward's interview with the president for his upcoming book "Rage," that Trump in February admitted to downplaying the deadly threat posed by COVID-19. CNN transcribed the recording - the actual audio clip has yet to be posted.

"We do not want to show panic, and that is exactly what I did," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday when asked about the audio tape revealing him downplaying the COVID-19 threat. "You can not show a sense of panic, or you can have bigger problems than you have had before.

"

Trump noted that he was "very open" with Woodward and other people.

US administration does not want "to instill panic", crying about tremendous problem, Trump added. He repeated his position about prompt actions on closing borders, vaccine research and taking reasonable care to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a final interview in July, Trump told Woodward that COVID-19 had nothing to do with him and was not his fault, placing all blame on China.

The United States has reported over 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 189,970 deaths caused by the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.