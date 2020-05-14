UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Ready By End Of 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he expects a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be ready by the end of 2020 and its distribution will start almost immediately.

"I think we are going to have the vaccine by the end of the year.

I think the distribution will take place almost simultaneously," Trump said.

Trump noted that his administration has "geared up" the US military to this end.

US media reported earlier that at least half of Americans do not wish to be vaccinated in light of potential health risks as evidenced by past vaccines and perceived undemocratic measures accompanying vaccination such as digital identification and tracing.

