WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he expects a prompt report from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We haven't seen it yet. We are looking at it. And Mike is going to be reporting to me soon," Trump said during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Navalny was traveling by air from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma.

Navalny's spokesperson expressed belief that he was poisoned. However, the deputy head doctor at the hospital said poisoning is one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of Navalny's health.