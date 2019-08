(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support a move to bring Russia back into the G-8.

"We talk about Russia because I've been to numerous G-7 meetings," Trump said, according to a White House pool report. "I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in."