Trump Says He Favors Including Russia in G-7 Meetings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he would support a move to bring Russia back into the G-8 group of advanced industrialized countries.

"I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in, it should be the G-8, because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia," Trump said.

Trump said he would favor a decision by anyone who proposed allowing Russia to return to the G-7, which was previously the G-8 before Russia was ousted from the group.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the official summer residence of the French presidents, Fort De Bregancon. Negotiations of the French and Russian leaders took place a few days before the G7 summit.

The G7 summit will take place in the French seaside resort of Biarritz from August 24-26. The summit will be attended by representatives of the European Union and the leaders of the G7 member states including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.