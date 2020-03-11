UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Feels 'Extremely Good' But Remains Open To Be Tested For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is in very good health, but is open to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after reports emerged that a US congressman who traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One was in touch with a person who tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, a White House press pool report said that US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who chose to self-quarantine after coming in contact with an infected individual 11 days ago, was seen boarding Air Force One with Trump on Monday afternoon.

"I feel extremely good, I feel very good. But I guess it's not a big deal to get tested and it's something I would do," Trump said. "But again, I spoke to the White House doctor, terrific guy, talented guy, he said he sees no reason to do it.

There are no symptoms, no anything."

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters that Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus because he has "neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms."

Gaetz's office said the congressman is not experiencing any symptoms assicuated with the novel coronavirus infection, but was testing and is awaiting the results.

There are more than 760 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in the United States and 27 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 116,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 4,000 deaths.

