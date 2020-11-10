Trump Says He Fired Esper, Appointed Christopher Miller as Acting US Defense Secretary

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and is replacing him with Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and is replacing him with Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller.

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C.

Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump said via Twitter. "Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."