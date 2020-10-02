UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:10 AM

Trump Says He, First Lady Will Be in Quarantine Until Getting Results of COVID-19 Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump would remain in quarantine until getting results of the coronavirus tests.

Earlier, Trump confirmed that his senior aide Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

