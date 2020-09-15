US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had an opportunity to "take out" Syria's President Bashar Assad, but does not regret not doing it

"No, I don't regret that. I could have lived either way with that.

I considered him certainly not a good person," Trump said in an interview with FOX tv. "I had a shot to take him out if I wanted and [the then Defense Secretary James] Mattis was against it. Mattis was against most of that stuff."