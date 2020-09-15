UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Had Opportunity To 'Take Out' Syria's Assad, But Mattis Opposed Move

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had an opportunity to "take out" Syria's President Bashar Assad, but does not regret not doing it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had an opportunity to "take out" Syria's President Bashar Assad, but does not regret not doing it.

"No, I don't regret that. I could have lived either way with that.

I considered him certainly not a good person," Trump said in an interview with FOX tv. "I had a shot to take him out if I wanted and [the then Defense Secretary James] Mattis was against it. Mattis was against most of that stuff."

