Trump Says He Has No Concerns About Being Exposed To Coronavirus During Bolsonaro Visit

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:25 PM

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he has no concerns about being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) during his recent meeting with Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Thursday he has no concerns about being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19) during his recent meeting with Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump and Bolsonaro had a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last Saturday. One of the officials attended that meeting has tested positive for coronavirus, media reported.

"I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation," Trump said during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"We did nothing very unusual."

Speaking of today's meeting with Varadkar, Trump said both leaders did not shake hands.

"I have never been a big handshaker as you probably heard. But once you become a politician shaking hands is very normal," Trump said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

