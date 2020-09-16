Trump Says He Has No Problem Selling F-35 Fighter Jets to UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has "no problem" with selling F-35 fifth generation jet fighters to the United Arab Emirates, which is set to sign a peace deal with Israel later in the day.

"They are very wealthy countries for the most part. .. and they would like to buy some fighter jets. I personally would have no problem with it. Some people do," Trump said in an interview with FOX news.