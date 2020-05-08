UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Has Not Had Antibody Test, But May Have It Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he has not yet taken a COVID-19 antibody test but said he may get one soon after the White House announced that one of his valets had tested positive for the virus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed that he has not yet taken a COVID-19 antibody test but said he may get one soon after the White House announced that one of his valets had tested positive for the virus.

"No, I haven't," Trump said in an interview with Fox news when asked whether he has ever been tested for the antibody.

"But we are getting that and we are leading into that too ... And I will do that ... At some point, probably soon, I will be."

The White House on Thursday said that a member of the US military who serves as one of Trump's valets had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the valet's diagnosis, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both been tested for the coronavirus, and the results were negative, the White House said.

