Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says He Has Not Mentioned Ex-Vice President Biden During US-China Trade Negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he has not brought up former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during the trade negotiations with China.

"I have not brought up Joe Biden, China can do whatever they want with respect to the Bidens," Trump said on Friday.

On October 3, Trump said both Ukraine and China should launch investigations into allegations of corruption the Bidens engaged in during their dealings in and with Ukraine.

When asked if he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to probe the Bidens, Trump said, he had not, but added that was "something we can start thinking about."

Trump has said Hunter Biden had received major investments from China capitalizing on the position of father as US vice president.

