Trump Says He Has Not Seen China Sanctions Bill Yet, But Will 'Certainly Look At It'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says He Has Not Seen China Sanctions Bill Yet, But Will 'Certainly Look at It'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he has not yet seen the recently introduced legislation authorizing him to sanction China if it does not fully cooperate in explaining the novel coronavirus outbreak, but will certainly review it.

"I respect [US Senator] Lindsey Graham and I will certainly look at it. The bill to sanction China, I will certainly take a look at it. I have not seen it yet," Trump told reporters at a White House event on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, US senators Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Braun, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Todd Young, Jim Inhofe and Roger Wicker said they had introduced legislation authorizing the president to impose sanctions on China if it fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed its "resolute protest" against the initiative and blamed the senators for neglecting facts and shifting responsibility for their own failures.

