Trump Says He 'Has Very Good Idea' About Status of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he has a very good idea about the status of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, whose abrupt disappearance from public life has fueled rumors that he is either seriously ill or dead.

"Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it right now," Trump said during a White House briefing on Monday. "I hope he is fine. I do know how he is doing... You will probably be hearing in a not too distant future."

Trump praised the good relationship he established with Kim Jong Un and emphasized that if not for him the two countries would be at war.

Earlier, Trump said that he does not trust media reports saying Kim is seriously ill.