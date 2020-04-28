UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He 'Has Very Good Idea' About Status Of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trump Says He 'Has Very Good Idea' About Status of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he has a very good idea about the status of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, whose abrupt disappearance from public life has fueled rumors that he is either seriously ill or dead.

"Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it right now," Trump said during a White House briefing on Monday. "I hope he is fine. I do know how he is doing... You will probably be hearing in a not too distant future."

Trump praised the good relationship he established with Kim Jong Un and emphasized that if not for him the two countries would be at war.

Earlier, Trump said that he does not trust media reports saying Kim is seriously ill.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead White House Fine Trump North Korea Kim Jong Media From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries increase to 2,090 in UAE, 490 ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian Foreign Minister rev ..

2 hours ago

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

3 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

4 hours ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

4 hours ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.