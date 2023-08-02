Open Menu

Trump Says He Heard Will Be Charged In January 6 Investigation At 5:00 P.m. ET

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said that he heard he will be charged at 5:00 p.m. ET (9:00 pm GMT) in the investigation into the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and called the move an attempt to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

"I hear that deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the presidential election of 2024, will be putting out yet another fake indictment of your favorite president, me, at 5:00 p.m. Why didn't they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!" Trump said on Truth Social.

