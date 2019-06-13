UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Hopes Russia-Poland Relations Improve

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says He Hopes Russia-Poland Relations Improve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Wednesday that he hopes relations between Russia and Poland will improve.

"I hope that Poland is going to have a great relationship with Russia, I think it's possible, I really do," Trump told reporters.

Duda highlighted Poland's history of troubling relations with Russia, but he expressed hope that they can establish a good relationship.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump and Duda announced that they signed a joint declaration affirming significant defense cooperation between the United States and Poland.

Trump said the Polish government will build a facility at no cost to the US government to support the presence of 1,000 American troops in Poland.

Related Topics

Russia White House Trump Poland United States Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

47 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

47 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

47 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

52 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.