Trump Says He Hopes Russia-Poland Relations Improve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House on Wednesday that he hopes relations between Russia and Poland will improve.

"I hope that Poland is going to have a great relationship with Russia, I think it's possible, I really do," Trump told reporters.

Duda highlighted Poland's history of troubling relations with Russia, but he expressed hope that they can establish a good relationship.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump and Duda announced that they signed a joint declaration affirming significant defense cooperation between the United States and Poland.

Trump said the Polish government will build a facility at no cost to the US government to support the presence of 1,000 American troops in Poland.