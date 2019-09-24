UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Insists European Nations Put Up Money For Ukraine

Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

Trump Says He Insists European Nations Put Up Money for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has withheld security assistance to Ukraine because European nations should provide funds for that country rather than the United States being the sole provider

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has withheld security assistance to Ukraine because European nations should provide funds for that country rather than the United States being the sole provider.

"My complaint has always been, and I'll withhold again and I'll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they're not doing it, just the United States, we're putting up the bulk of the money," Trump said. "I'm asking why is that? I want Europe, and it's always been this and everybody knows it... that what I want and I insist on is that Europe has to put up money on Ukraine also."

