Trump Says He Instructed Navy To Destroy Any Iranian Gunboats Harassing US Ships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Trump Says He Instructed Navy to Destroy Any Iranian Gunboats Harassing US Ships

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has directed the US Navy to attack and destroy any Iranian gunboats that approach and intimidate its warships at sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has directed the US Navy to attack and destroy any Iranian gunboats that approach and intimidate its warships at sea.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said via Twitter.

The apparent warning comes one week after the US Navy said Iranian boats harassed US Navy ships in the North Arabian Gulf.

