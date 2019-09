(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has instructed his administration to ratchet up sanctions on Iran

"I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump said via Twitter.