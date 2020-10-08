Trump Says He Is Not Contagious At All, Feels Great

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not think he is contagious after having contracted the novel coronavirus and being treated for it.

"I do not think I am contagious at all," Trump told Fox business, adding that he feels great.

Trump said he will be tested again "very soon," but did not specify a timeframe.

"When you catch it, you get better, and then you are immune," Trump said.

The US president noted that many people who wear face masks, including Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, also contracted the novel coronavirus.

Last Thursday, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus. Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday and released on Monday.